Bills sign Brandin Bryant to one-year contract

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant again signed with the Buffalo Bills.

The team announced the transaction on Tuesday. It’s a one-year deal.

Bryant was released prior to Buffalo’s recent 38-3 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills had done so because they had to move players around their roster and practice squad in order to cover their depth needs due to injuries.

Bryant has appeared in games for Buffalo this year prior to his departure. The last one was the team’s 23-20 comeback win vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

In three games this season, Bryant has three tackles.

It was not exactly a corresponding move, but a day prior the Bills did create an opening on their 53-man roster to sign Bryant. Cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram was released by the team.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire