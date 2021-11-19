Bills sign Bobby Hart

The Bills placed right tackle Spencer Brown on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday and they added another tackle to their roster on Friday.

The team announced the signing of Bobby Hart. Daryl Williams has filled in for Brown in the past, so Hart will likely join fifth-round pick Tommy Doyle as a reserve option behind him and left tackle Dion Dawkins.

Hart was on the Titans practice squad before signing with Buffalo and the Titans initially signed him off of the Bills’ practice squad in October. Hart appeared in three games and made one start in Tennessee, but wound up on the practice squad after being released early this week.

Hart started 45 games for the Bengals the last three seasons and opened his career as a 2015 seventh-round pick by the Giants.

