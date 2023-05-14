Bills sign 3 tryout players, including former first-round pick Shane Ray

The Buffalo Bills have signed three players who were among the group of undrafted rookies and veterans that were trying out for the team during rookie minicamp.

While none were former XFL players that got another opportunity in the NFL, they are of interest. Among the trio is Shane Ray, a former first-round pick at the NFL draft.

Here are the three players the Bills have signed after rookie mini camp:

DE Shane Ray

Ray is a former first-round pick of the Denver Broncos at the 2015 NFL draft. The 29-year-old has most recently played in the CFL, but Ray has had big moments in the NFL.

He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016, forcing a fumble in the title game. Ray has also scored in the NFL, bringing in a touchdown after Von Miller forced a fumble.

Starting in 2017, wrist injuries derailed his career.

LB Travin Howard

Howard, 27, is a 6-foot-1 linebacker with decent NFL size but don’t get too excited and think about Tremaine Edmunds. Howard has spent most of his career as a special teams ace, appearing in 29 career games with the Rams and only notching 203 career snaps on defense.

Over the course of the past three years, Howard has appeared in 71, 65, and 73 percent of LA’s snaps on special teams.

But to his credit, Howard does have a massive interception on his resume. His game-sealing forced turnover in 2022 sent the Rams to the Super Bowl where they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

RB Isaiah Bowser

Of the three, Bowser is the only true rookie from the minicamp to be added by the Bills. In 2022, Bowser wrapped up his college career at UCF. The 6-foot-1 back averaged 3.9 yards-per-carry and scored 16 touchdowns in 14 games played.

