Bills sign 10 players to reserve/future contracts for 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Buffalo Bills made what is often the first transaction a team will make following the conclusion of their season that was.
The team announced that 10 players were signed to reserve/future contracts for the 2022 season.
Those are:
DT Brandin Bryant
G Jacob Capra
WR Tanner Gentry
LB Joe Giles-Harris
DB Tim Harris
WR Isaiah Hodgins
DE Mike Love
DB Nick McCloud
TE Quintin Morris
DB Josh Thomas
Of this group, Bryant and Giles-Harris saw playing time in backup and special teams roles for the Bills on two game days this season. Hodgins appeared in a handful of snaps in one outing.
McCloud was active for two games but those came with the Cincinnati Bengals. At the end of training camp, McCloud, a UDFA signing by the team, was cut by Buffalo. Cincy then claimed him on waivers but he made his way back to Orchard Park eventually.
A reserve/future contract guarantees that a player cannot be signed by another team. The deal goes into effect once the new league year begins and will count towards the next season’s salary cap and 90-man roster for the offseason and training camp.
The deals are typically signed for the league minimum without a signing bonus attached.
Related
Bills used timeouts late to get look at Chiefs which allowed them to improvise
13 seconds of infamy: Examining end of regulation between Bills, Chiefs
Bills' Josh Allen went on record-setting scoring pace in playoffs