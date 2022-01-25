Bills sign 10 players to reserve/future contracts for 2022

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Buffalo Bills made what is often the first transaction a team will make following the conclusion of their season that was.

The team announced that 10 players were signed to reserve/future contracts for the 2022 season.

Those are:

  • DT Brandin Bryant

  • G Jacob Capra

  • WR Tanner Gentry

  • LB Joe Giles-Harris

  • DB Tim Harris

  • WR Isaiah Hodgins

  • DE Mike Love

  • DB Nick McCloud

  • TE Quintin Morris

  • DB Josh Thomas

Of this group, Bryant and Giles-Harris saw playing time in backup and special teams roles for the Bills on two game days this season. Hodgins appeared in a handful of snaps in one outing.

McCloud was active for two games but those came with the Cincinnati Bengals. At the end of training camp, McCloud, a UDFA signing by the team, was cut by Buffalo. Cincy then claimed him on waivers but he made his way back to Orchard Park eventually.

A reserve/future contract guarantees that a player cannot be signed by another team. The deal goes into effect once the new league year begins and will count towards the next season’s salary cap and 90-man roster for the offseason and training camp.

The deals are typically signed for the league minimum without a signing bonus attached.

