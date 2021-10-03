Bills shuffle offensive line, Cody Ford benched vs. Texans

The Buffalo Bills made a notable change to their offensive line in Week 4 against the Houston Texans.

Announced as the team’s starting lineup was an offensive line that did not include Cody Ford. It appears he has been benched.

In place for Ford was an interesting twist as well.

Starting at right guard is Daryl Williams, who slides over from right tackle. In Williams’ place is rookie third-round pick Spencer Brown on the outside at tackle.

At left guard is Ike Boettger, who’s starting in place of Jon Feliciano, who was ruled out due to a concussion.

Still starting at left tackle and center, respectively, are Dion Dawkins and Mitch Morse.

Ford was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2019.

Related