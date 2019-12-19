Bills have short injury report heading into Patriots game

The Bills have the slimmest of chances at the AFC East title, but they at least have an injury report to match.

The Bills only have two players listed on their final report of the week, heading into Saturday’s game against the Patriots.

Backup tackle Ty Nsekhe is the only player listed as out with an ankle injury. He hasn’t played since Week 11. Otherwise, defensive tackle Corey Liuget being questionable with a knee is the only other entry.

Everyone else practiced fully, including the three guys who were limited yesterday (Frank Gore, Lorenzo Alexander, and Jerry Hughes).

The Bills are already in the playoffs, but they could win the division if they win both remaining games and the Patriots lose out.