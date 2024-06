The Bills have released another behind-the-scenes look at the construction going on in Orchard Park.

The new Highmark Stadium has been worked on for just over a year now.

Check out the latest look below:

Starting to look like a stadium. 🏟️ Don’t miss your chance to be part of our future: https://t.co/AeDlRWMi8Q pic.twitter.com/egLOcXnQGf — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire