Bills Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips address confrontation, shove of Eagles fan: Fan made 'life-threatening remarks'

Buffalo Bills players Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips responded Monday following a Sunday sideline confrontation with a Philadelphia Eagles fan that ended with Lawson shoving the fan.

Both players wrote on Instagram that the fan threatened them and their families in a situation that escalated throughout the game. Lawson apologized for the shove while writing of the fan that "certain lines should not be crossed."

The incident was captured on video from multiple angles during Philadelphia's overtime home win over Buffalo. A view from the stands shows Lawson, Phillips, Ed Oliver and Greg Rousseau — all Bills defenders — approaching an Eagles fan in the front row. The fan points directly at Phillips as Phillips confronts him face-to-face.

Lawson then shoves the fan before security intervenes and the Bills players walk back to their bench. The fan appeared to be fine and continued to heckle the Bills players.

An #Eagles fan got into it with #Bills’ Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver, Shaq Lawson and Greg Rousseau …



Lawson end up even pushing him 😳



(beccacavalier/IG) pic.twitter.com/GpUYKn0fNx — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) November 27, 2023

Another angle from the field confirms that it was Lawson who shoved the fan.

My view of the interaction between Jordan Phillips, Shaq Lawson and Eagles fans behind the Bills bench.



A Bills spokesperson tells us they are looking into the incident @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/s5Pjzt7TM4 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 27, 2023

Lawson wrote on Instagram Monday that the fan made "life threatening remarks toward us and our families" before the game started and that "eventually our emotions boiled over."

“Before the game started yesterday, there was a fan behind our bench who was making life threatening remarks towards us and our families,” Lawson wrote. “We asked Philadelphia security to remove the fan, but he was allowed to stay for the entire game.

“Eventually our emotions boiled over, and I made a mistake. For that I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed.”

Phillips wrote on Instagram that he won't tolerate "someone threatening me or my family."

"I love the crowd I love rowdy fans it makes the game fun," Phillips wrote. "But one thing I'm not going to tolerate is someone threatening me or my family. This is a line that shouldn't be crossed."

The NFL had not responded to a Buffalo News request for comment on the situation as of Sunday night. Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the incident Monday while speaking with reporters.

Shaq Lawson says that an Eagles fan threatened him and his family during Sunday's game. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff via Getty Images)

"Obviously, a very unfortunate situation," Sean McDermott said, per the Buffalo News. "I was brought into the loop on it this morning about the incident that took place during the game. It's unfortunate that that would go on during a game, in particular.

"What I'm aware of is that people were asked to have the fan removed and nothing was done. So at the end of the day, that's not for us to concern ourselves with at this point. It's just unfortunate overall that that would be taking place during a game."

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports while citing a league source that Lawson faces a likely fine and potential suspension for his role in the incident.