Seventh-round guard Jack Anderson announced via his instagram account that he was signed his four-year rookie contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Anderson is the second member of the Bills draft class to sign his rookie contract following second-round pass rusher Carlos Basham.

Anderson was the 236th overall pick and the final selection of the Bills eight-man draft class.

Anderson appeared in 38 games over his four seasons at Texas Tech.

Bills seventh-round pick Jack Anderson signs rookie deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk