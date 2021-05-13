Bills seventh-round pick Jack Anderson signs rookie deal
Seventh-round guard Jack Anderson announced via his instagram account that he was signed his four-year rookie contract with the Buffalo Bills.
Anderson is the second member of the Bills draft class to sign his rookie contract following second-round pass rusher Carlos Basham.
Anderson was the 236th overall pick and the final selection of the Bills eight-man draft class.
Anderson appeared in 38 games over his four seasons at Texas Tech.
