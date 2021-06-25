Bills settle CB debate in way-too-early 2022 NFL mock draft

Levi Wallace or Dane Jackson? Neither for the Buffalo Bills by 2022 says Sports Illustrated.

While in the heart of the 2021 offseason, SI took a look way ahead to the 2022 NFL draft with a mock this week. In it, the Bills at No. 30 overall select a cornerback. In doing so, that would solidify the team’s No. 2 spot across from Tre’Davious White.

The player that would be doing so via SI’s mock is Washington’s Kyler Gordon:

The second Washington cornerback to get drafted in the first round of this mock has drawn comparisons to Jaire Alexander with his springiness and demeanor.

Thinking of White next to the likes of Alexander is an exciting prospect for the Bills defense. Gordon does not have an interception so far in his college career, however, he does have good size and length for a defensive back, standing six-feet tall.

Forecasting ahead, such a selection by the Bills in 2022 would completely solidify the defense. Unfortunately for Wallace and Jackson though, selecting a Round 1 cornerback would push both down the depth chart in the future. Wallace is also only playing on a one-year deal currently.

Aside from the cornerback spot across from White, future positions the Bills could consider with one of their top picks, as of now, include tight end or even further additions to either side of the trenches.

