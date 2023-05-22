Bills set to take on offseason OTAs in Orchard Park this week: What that means

The Buffalo Bills are back to football again with organized team activities (OTAs) this week–But we’re still plenty far away from actual game play.

OTAs, voluntary workouts held by the team each spring, began on Monday. Over the next week-plus, the Bills will have these practices from: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1, June 5-6 and June 8.

Following those will be mandatory minicamp from June 13-15.

The OTA workouts will include team meetings, classroom instruction, and some football drills–but none will involve actual hitting. That won’t take place until training camp and rules only allow for full contact on a limited amount of training camp practices, not all of them.

Regardless, there’s still plenty to follow at OTAs.

First-round rookie Dalton Kincaid will practice with his teammates for the first time. Thus far, he’s only gone through rookie minicamp.

Whether or not wide receiver Stefon Diggs or other veterans show up to the voluntary workouts will be discussed.

Plus, we might even get some insight into how the team will replace Tremaine Edmunds.

Baby steps to begin the 2023 Bills season.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire