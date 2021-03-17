Bills in ‘serious talks’ with WR Emmanuel Sanders

The Bills might soon find a John Brown replacement and it could be another veteran wideout. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, it’s a bit of a tricky situation. Buffalo is talking to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. However, he’s still a member of the Saints. Sanders, 33, signed with the Saints last year, but as mentioned, still has yet to be cut. In 14 games last season, Sanders hauled in 61 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns. Considering his age, Sanders isn’t the product he once was. However, he is still the type of vertical threat the Bills lacked without Brown in the lineup