Bills send classy thank you to Lions for help relocating game

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions are going to be enemies this upcoming Thursday.

However, the Bills (7-3) sent a very classy thank you to the Lions (4-7) for the help they provided last weekend.

Due to snow storms in Buffalo, the Bills had to move their home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit’s Ford Field. The Lions had a road game of their own and the facility was opened for the Bills.

To show their thanks, Buffalo sent a nice gesture.

The Bills donated to the Lions foundation and also sent team in Detroit breakfast.

A very nice show of gratitude by Buffalo. The Bills ended up beating the Browns, 31-23, at Ford Field.

Check out announcement of the donation below:

The best hosts for an unexpected home game. To thank Detroit, we’re donating $20,000 to the @Lions foundation and sent @TimHortonsUS breakfast their way. Follow our lead and donate to the Lions foundation: https://t.co/PbvAiRwHdO pic.twitter.com/ANO6qjZ2iF — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 22, 2022

