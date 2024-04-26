Bills select FSU WR Keon Coleman with the No. 33 pick in the 2024 NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills didn’t make a pick on Thursday night in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Instead, Buffalo chose to trade out of the round to the No. 33 overall pick and still land their guy in former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Coleman is built like a big running back and plays like one. He’s excellent at contested catches and wins at the 50/50 balls. This lines up well in a Bills offense that plays many of their games in bad weather.

The Bills offense runs through quarterback Josh Allen and tight end Dalton Kincaid so adding Coleman can further extend the offense even if he doesn’t have the same sort of game former Bill Stefon Diggs had.

Buffalo had their pick of receivers with the first pick of the second round and it would tough for them to get this pick wrong. We could see a run on receivers in the second round.

