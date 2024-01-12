Bills seek shovelers to work at stadium, with snow coming for Sunday's game

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Buffalo area from Saturday through Monday, and that means Sunday's playoff game will be affected. And the Bills would like help shoveling ahead of their home game against the Steelers.

The Bills are asking anyone who can work shoveling snow to come to Highmark Stadium starting at 10 p.m. Saturday night to start getting the stadium ready for Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff.

Shovelers will work as long as needed, throughout the night Saturday and into Sunday morning. They will be paid $20 an hour and provided with food and breaks. They're asked to bring their own shovels.

At $20 an hour, the Bills are getting a bargain for difficult labor in uncomfortable conditions, but they surely won't have any trouble finding plenty of members of Bills Mafia who want to do their part to contribute to what they hope is a successful start to the playoffs on the field, and around the stadium.