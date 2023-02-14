Bills have second-best odds to win Super Bowl in 2024
The dust has barely settled on Super Bowl 57, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
But the second that 38-35 game went final, many looked forward to the Super Bowl to come. In 2024, Super Bowl LVIII will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Could the Buffalo Bills be slated to play there?
It’s early in the offseason, but the sportsbooks do see the Bills as a team with a promising outlook. According to Tipico, Buffalo has the second best odds to take home Super Bowl 58.
Here’s a rundown of the top odds in the NFL heading into the offseason:
Kansas City Chiefs +550
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills +650
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)(AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
San Francisco 49ers +700
49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles +750
Nick Sirianni, Eagles head coach, (USAT photo)
Cincinnati Bengals +900
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) (USAT photo)
Dallas Cowboys +1300
Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
New York Jets +2000
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers +2000
Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Dolphins +3000
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Los Angeles Rams +3000
; Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens +3000
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos +3000
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) y Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers +3000
Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
Jacksonville Jaguars +3000
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions +3000
Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)