Bills season ticket price sees uptick, team plans for full capacity in 2021

The Buffalo Bills announced via a letter to season ticket holders on Monday that their tickets will increase an average for $8.02 per game. That equates to an 8.6 percent increase.

Here’s how the full breakdown looked via the team:

25% of seats will increase $13 to $19

46% of seats will increase $6 to $12

29% of seats will increase $5 or less

In addition, as of now, the Bills are planning to have full capacity at home games in 2021 as well. However, the team also added that they’ll continue to follow government protocol passed down by New York State once football rolls around.

As baseball season approaches, professional teams in New York such as the Yankees and Mets will allow fans into stadiums this summer. To start, they’ll use the same testing and safety protocols that the state used in Orchard Park during the 2020 postseason.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bills did not allow any fans at games during the regular season. In the Bills’ two home playoff games, the team eventually let 7,000 fans into the venue.

Related