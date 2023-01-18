Bills’ Sean McDermott on turnovers: ‘Something you can’t continue to do’

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Buffalo Bills want to cut out their turnover problem.

Better late than never, especially with their next battle being the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round.

But the team knows it’s a bit of a balancing act.

Quarterback Josh Allen said interceptions must stop–Meanwhile, any hesitancy cannot start.

“Sometimes interceptions are going to happen,” Allen said via video conference. “You can’t try to eliminate every single turnover and play scared. We’re aggressive. We want to score touchdowns. That’s the gist of it. We don’t want to play scared.”

A similar message came from the top.

“Any time you have the ball in your hands, there’s risk involved,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “The reality of it is, it’s something you can’t continue to do and expect to win games.”

For more from McDermott on giveaways and turnovers, see the attached WKBW-TV clip below:

