Bills’ Sean McDermott: Tre’Davious was on snap count vs. Lions

The Buffalo Bills finally saw cornerback Tre’Davious White return to the lineup against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

However, it was short lived.

White was active for the first time on a game day since he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day 2021. His stint lasted only about two series of action during the 28-25 win.

It appeared as if the Bills (8-3) were easing him into his return. Following the game, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that by saying the team was hoping for him to “build on” the progress he has made.

The optimistic support came from teammates, too. Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said he was hyping up White during his brief spell on the field.

“I told him that you the man–You’ve been the man, you’re gonna stay the man, stay confident and it’s your game,” Diggs said. “I told him it was a game you’ve been playing since you were a child. You know, treat it that way. Welcome back–The game missed you.”

Initially, McDermott wasn’t sure exactly how many snaps White played. The estimation the team expected out of White was two series or 15 to 20 total snaps.

One could anticipate the team hoping White can add to that total next week. Buffalo’s next contest is a week away, another Thursday matchup, against the New England Patriots on the road.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire