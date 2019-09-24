Bills' Sean McDermott thinks Patriots defense is 'unbelievable'

The New England Patriots defense has been stellar through the early weeks of the NFL season, and everyone is taking notice.

Even New England's upcoming opponent, the Buffalo Bills, know what they're getting themselves into when the Patriots make the trek out to New Era Field for a heavyweight battle Sunday. Bills head coach Sean McDermott noted he hasn't seen anything like this Patriots defense, and that it's going to be difficult to beat them.

"It's unbelievable," Bills coach Sean McDermott said, via NYup.com. "I don't think I've ever been around that, ever heard of that to this point in the season. You know, I'm very early on my film process at this point, but what they're doing and how they're doing it - they're playing really well with a bunch of good players. (The Patriots have) done some really, really cool things on defense."

Although New England is dominating every aspect of the game, McDermott is more focused on getting his team prepared for their difficult battle with the Patriots.

"They're the defending champs and no one's come close to even touching them at this point. The games have been pretty much been over by halftime," McDermott said. "We've got to focus on what we do in our routine, in our process."

Like the Patriots, the Bills are 3-0 on the season. Buffalo has defeated the New York Jets, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals with Josh Allen as its quarterback.

Tom Brady and the Patriots have won in their last four meetings with the Bills, and have not lost in Buffalo since 2011. New England holds an all-time record of 74-43-1 against the Bills and Brady has the most wins by a QB at the Bills' home stadium.

