Bills’ Sean McDermott slots in far too low in NFL head coach rankings

The Buffalo Bills are not perfect. Nor is head coach Sean McDermott.

But the 22nd best coach in the NFL? Sheesh, that’s tough.

Ross Tucker, formerly a Bills offensive lineman now with 33rd Team, slots McDermott in that low on his NFL coach powering rankings.

Overall, that puts McDermott as the third-worst ranked AFC East coach. The rest are as follows:

As part of the analysis, it’s pointed out that some coaches are essentially penalized by their rosters being too talented. That concept seems backwards.

Not only do coaches play a part in player analysis, look who is second on the list. Belichick never had any good players on his rosters? Right…

For what it’s worth, here’s the 33rd team breakdown on McDermott:

Seasons With Team: 6 | Head Coaching Record: 62-35 Analysis: He’s done a lot of winning and deserves credit for that but the combination of losing games against far inferior teams in the regular season, which hurts playoff seeding, and then getting outcoached in the postseason is troubling. It seems like it’s going to get harder, not easier, for this group of Bills to break through with a Super Bowl berth.

