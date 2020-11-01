Bills' Sean McDermott shares what win over Patriots means to city of Buffalo

Bills coach had 'emotional' reaction to win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Bills' victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday was long overdue for the city of Buffalo.

The 24-21 win marked the Bills' first over the Patriots in Buffalo since 2011. Sean McDermott previously was 0-6 vs. New England through his four years as Bills head coach.

As you can gather from McDermott's postgame press conference, this wasn't just any regular-season victory for the Bills and their fans.

“It gets me emotional,” McDermott said. “I try to go through it one day a time, process, process, process, but we know what this game means to our fanbase. We wish they could have been in the building to experience it. It would have been crazy, I’m sure. I hope everyone at home enjoyed it.

“For myself, you work hard. You try to be consistent through the weeks and that’s important. This is an emotional win for our entire city. A lot has gone into this to get us where we are. There’s still a lot of work to be done and we need to get better as a football team. … I’m going to go home tonight and take an hour or two to enjoy this with my family.”

Sunday's game ended with a devastating fumble by Patriots quarterback Cam Newton with 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. New England would've at least had a chance to tie the game at 24 with a field goal and force overtime.

Instead, the Patriots fall to 2-5 on the season with their fourth-straight defeat and the Bills improve to 6-2. Buffalo maintains the top spot in the AFC East.