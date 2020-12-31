What Bills’ Sean McDermott said about WR Kenny Stills

The Buffalo Bills have recently had connections to multiple free agent wide receivers. None bigger than veteran Kenny Stills.

The 28-year-old has experience and in wake of injury and COVID issues involving the Bills (12-3) and their current crop of receivers… his name certainly turns heads. Earlier this week, the Bills reportedly had a free-agent visit with Stills.

On Thursday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott addressed the Stills news and he made sure to put things into two separate areas, while making an appearance with the team’s radio partner, WGR-550. First and foremost, McDermott said the injury situation going on with the Buffalo wide receiver unit, specially Cole Beasley, is a separate situation.

“I can tell you those… as it relates to Beasley’s situation, specifically, two separate conversations,” McDermott said.

Later in the conversation, McDermott interestingly also only ruled out tight end Reggie Gilliam for Sunday’s season finale. But via his video conference moments later, did classify Beasley as “week to week,” which is what he did earlier in the week. It appears the Beasley saga will continue, but it sounds like he’s unlikely to play vs. in Buffalo’s season finale against the Miami Dolphins (10-5).

McDermott did not mention John Brown in his interview, but he’s currently out as well. Brown’s off of injured reserve, but is currently on the Reserve/COVID list. One would expect that Brown would return from that designation prior to Sunday, though. He was not placed on his for a positive test for coronavirus, rather it was a safety precaution due to contact tracing.

In regard to Stills specifically, the coach did not say whether or not he would be signing with the team. However, he did admit interest from the Bills, adding that it has been there for some time now via Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane.

“Brandon has had his eye on Stills for some time now. Nothing’s certain to this point. We’ll see where it goes from here,” McDermott said.

Related