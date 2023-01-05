What Bills’ Sean McDermott said to Bengals’ Zac Taylor after Damar Hamlin collapsed

There is still a lot of uncertainty as to what unfolded on the field after Damar Hamlin collapsed.

On Monday, the 24-year-old hit the ground and CPR was preformed on him in the midst of a game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was then hospitalized in Cincinnati where he remains.

In those moments, confusion unfolded both on the field and for onlookers. What was to happen next? Could the game really be played?

Turned out, no. And it’s not going to be resumed this week, either.

However, we did get a bit of insight as to what was being said between the two teams, and specifically, between the coaches.

While the Bills canceled their media sessions on Wednesday, the Bengals held theirs. During that, Cincy coach Zac Taylor revealed the conversations between him and the Bills’ bench boss, Sean McDermott.

Taylor said McDermott indicated he did not feel right going on coaching because he wanted to be at the hospital with Hamlin.

Taylor had no problem with that.

A clip of Taylor discussing his conversations with McDermott can be found below:

Zac Taylor praises Sean McDermott's focus and leadership on Monday night. (via @Bengals) pic.twitter.com/4CLDysV5is — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 4, 2023

