Bills’ Sean McDermott looking forward to Von Miller in 2024

Von Miller’s story with the Buffalo Bills hasn’t gone by the script he had once hoped.

He signed in Buffalo hoping to get a third Super Bowl with a third team. Then injury struck, which happens, and is no one’s fault.

That knee injury he sustained in 2022 led to no sacks and limited snaps in 2023.

But with an extended time since that issue, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said he is excited to see a new Miller next season despite his age of 34.

“You never count a player or person like Von Miller out,” McDermott said.

McDermott’s full thoughts can be found in the Centered on Buffalo Podcast clip below:

Will Von Miller regain his form this season? Sean McDermott and @EWood70 discuss…#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/HI2WnyOmxc — Centered on Buffalo (@thebuffalopod) June 21, 2024

