Bills’ Sean McDermott on Josh Allen: ‘Smart football wins’

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made outstanding plays routinely look simple in 2020. Fast forward to this season and the QB has been stuck in the mud a bit.

Allen has made his fair share of plays but he has left some on the field as well. However, that’s not exactly how Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott sees it.

Over the course of the first two games of the season, McDermott shared that he’s seen some improvement from Allen.

“You look at what he did in last week’s game… there was a lot of growth between Week 1 and Week 2 that’s maybe not being talked about,” McDermott said via video conference.

A big-armed quarterback that can make things happen with his feet, Allen’s improvement, according to the coach, has come via the little things instead. Short, quick and accurate throws can win a game too, he said.

“I just feel like, things that, execution wise and running the operation. You look at even just a couple of throws that were within five yards of the line of scrimmage. When you go back and look at the tape, those throws aren’t made by every quarterback in the league,” McDermott said. “Smart football wins.”

“You look at the throwaway in the red zone on first down on one or two occasions. That’s probably not talked about. But it’s a smart football play,” McDermott added.

While McDermott pumped nothing but confidence for his quarterback the same cannot be said about the man himself. Allen admitted that he knows he can be better and he’s really applying the pressure on himself.

“It’s no secret that I didn’t play great last game and I didn’t play great the week before,” Allen said via press conference. “Stuff I’m working on and just got to push through it and find ways to be better for this team.”

One solution Allen is looking to use is to get going quicker.

“Whether it’s finding the check down early and just trying to get into a groove,” Allen said.

Next week against Washington, the Football Team sports a roster led by their defense.

It’s not going to be easy to get going at any stage of the game, but the sooner the better.

