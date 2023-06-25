Bills’ Sean McDermott: Josh Allen processes defenses ‘quicker and quicker’ each year

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has ascended to heights most did not foresee when he was selected at the 2018 NFL draft.

For each of those seasons, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott believes the QB has gotten better and better. Specifically, McDermott said his adjustment to the adjustments being made to him by opponents is the most impressive area Allen has grown.

“Every year, (Allen) is able to process quicker and quicker in terms of how defenses are trying to defend him,” McDermott said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

McDermott’s full analysis on Allen’s growth can be found via the 33rd Team clip below:

"I just think he's gotten better every year in terms of his awareness of how the league tries to defend him." #Bills HC Sean McDermott on Josh Allen's continued improvement as a quarterback #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/AtQ7iS8Adf — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) June 23, 2023

Related

Bills named team with most 'expectations' on them in 2023 NFL to hold first supplemental draft since 2019 Bills defense PFF grades from 2022 season

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire