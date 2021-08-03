Bills’ Sean McDermott on Jake Kumerow: ‘He brings a lot to our team’

Some might have had Jake Kumerow on their list of names to watch at Buffalo Bills training camp because of the Green Bay Packers.

After QB Aaron Rodgers successful got the Pack to trade for one of his former teammates in Randall Cobb, could Kumerow be next?

Well, Aaron, it takes two to tango and the Bills might not be interested. So far this offseason, Kumerow is impressing in Orchard Park.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott noted that Kumerow, who was called Green Bay’s “second best” wide receivers last summer by Rodgers, is a player that’s standing out.

“His road has been rocky to this point. I can tell you this, though… when he left toward the end of the year last season, he was missed. Just in the locker room, the vibe of the team. To have a chance to get him back here was a big opportunity for us,” McDermott said via video conference. “I think he’s off to a great start in camp. He made a big play the other day.”

“He brings a lot to our team,” the coach added.

Kumerow won’t be expecting to find his name at the top of the Bills’ depth chart at wide receiver considering the talent around him. There’s Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders, just to name a few.

However, Kumerow has traits that some others don’t have and they’ve been on display. The 29-year-old has size to go along with his speed, something you can’t teach.

Plus, the 6-foot-4 player is also versatile… more so in the sense of being a special teams ace. Kumerow knows he has to be more than just a wideout if he’s going to make the Bills’ final roster and he welcomes that.

“My position is a football player,” Kumerow told The Athletic. “I like to be out there on any phase, whether it be offense or special teams. Whatever the team needs me to do. I enjoy playing special teams. Shoot, running down on kickoff is pretty fun — especially when you make a tackle inside the 20.”

After starting last season with the Packers and Bills, Buffalo tried to squeak Kumerow onto the practice squad. That failed and he was claimed by the New Orleans Saints on waivers.

Despite the Bills doing that, Kumerow decided to re-sign with Buffalo after the 2020 season. Kumerow called his decision to come back to the Bills a “no-brainer.”

If he keeps turning heads like he has at camp, keeping him on the final 53-man roster at the end of the summer might cause a similar feeling in McDermott.

