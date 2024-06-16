Bills’ Sean McDermott expresses importance of Matt Milano’s return

Sean McDermott dusted of plenty of his old reliables.

Linebacker Matt Milano will be taking it “one day at a time.”

And of course, “credit to Matt” for getting back on the field.

But even the Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott ended up cracking a bit when it relates to Milano.

The All-Pro linebacker finally returned to practice during the team’s recent minicamp. It was the first time Milano was on the field since his season-ending knee injury in 2023.

McDermott said it himself: “It’s big.”

For more from McDermott, see the attached WIVB-TV clip below:

Bills head coach says Matt Milano will be limited for the 1st day of mandatory minicamp. A step in the right direction for Milano's rehab. pic.twitter.com/VmEDNpE3Wh — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) June 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire