Bills’ Sean McDermott expresses importance of Matt Milano’s return

nick wojton
·1 min read

Sean McDermott dusted of plenty of his old reliables.

Linebacker Matt Milano will be taking it “one day at a time.”

And of course, “credit to Matt” for getting back on the field.

But even the Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott ended up cracking a bit when it relates to Milano.

The All-Pro linebacker finally returned to practice during the team’s recent minicamp. It was the first time Milano was on the field since his season-ending knee injury in 2023.

McDermott said it himself: “It’s big.”

For more from McDermott, see the attached WIVB-TV clip below:

