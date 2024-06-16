Bills’ Sean McDermott expresses importance of Matt Milano’s return
Sean McDermott dusted of plenty of his old reliables.
Linebacker Matt Milano will be taking it “one day at a time.”
And of course, “credit to Matt” for getting back on the field.
But even the Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott ended up cracking a bit when it relates to Milano.
The All-Pro linebacker finally returned to practice during the team’s recent minicamp. It was the first time Milano was on the field since his season-ending knee injury in 2023.
McDermott said it himself: “It’s big.”
For more from McDermott, see the attached WIVB-TV clip below:
Bills head coach says Matt Milano will be limited for the 1st day of mandatory minicamp. A step in the right direction for Milano's rehab. pic.twitter.com/VmEDNpE3Wh
— Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) June 11, 2024