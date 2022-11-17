Bills’ Sean McDermott on Tre’Davious White: ‘At some point, we’ve got to go’

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Cornerback Tre’Davious White has not yet suited up for the Bills.

In early October, the team activated him from injured reserve and he has practiced ever since. However, he has yet played in a game.

Originally injured on Thanksgiving Day a year ago, it’s more and more likely that White might not return to the field until Thanksgiving this year.

In Week 11, the Bills (6-3) host the Browns (3-6). But with the forecast calling for intense weather, making that White’s return might not be the best idea. After that one, the Bills travel to face the Lions on Thanksgiving… which will be in a dome stadium.

Throughout the process, the Bills have been pretty vague about the whole thing. Head coach Sean McDermott has noted the team won’t push White, but now he’s changing his tune ever so slightly.

McDermott explained that there are “boxes to check” like there are coming out of training camp. But the coach noted that at some point, White’s just going to have to bridge the gap.

“At some point, we’ve got to go,” McDermott said.

For McDermott’s full breakdown on White, see the attached Spectrum News clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

