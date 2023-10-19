Bills’ Sean McDermott on Dorian Williams: ‘He goes all out’

It’s going to be tough to be Matt Milano, but Dorian Williams is off to a strong start with the Buffalo Bills.

Milano, who sustained a season-ending leg injury, was replaced in the lineup by the third-round rookie in Buffalo’s 14-9 win against the New York Giants (1-5) last week.

Williams impressed onlookers and his own team alike.

“He is all about football and very serious in his approach,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “I just love his attitude, the players love playing with him and have great respect for him at a young age because of his style of play. He goes all out.”

Williams registered 10 total tackles and will look to add to that next week against the New England Patriots.

But Williams isn’t going to get ahead of himself despite the praise. He knows he still has a lot to learn.

“I felt good,” Williams said. ““I mean, there’s some things I definitely need to clean up, clean up some of the missed tackles some of the run fits. I’m always looking to get better.”

For more from McDermott on Williams, see the attached WKBW-TV clip below:

Sean McDermott talks about Dorian Williams like he could really be an impact guy for years to come #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/qluEKDaBNJ — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 18, 2023

