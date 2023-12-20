Bills’ Sean McDermott does not expect Matt Milano to return in 2023

The Buffalo Bills got some good and bad news regarding some long-term injuries on defense.

The Bills (8-6) designated defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to return from injured reserve on Monday ahead of facing the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9). Jones sustained a pectoral injury in October against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In that same game, linebacker Matt Milano was sent to injured reserve due to a leg injury.

Per head coach Sean McDermott, Buffalo might see Jones soon… but Milano won’t be back.

The coach said it’s still anticipated that Milano will not return at any point this season or postseason if the Bills make it to the playoffs.

Without Milano, Buffalo’s defense has primarily used Tyrel Dodson at linebacker next to Terrel Bernard. Get used to that.

