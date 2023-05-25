Bills’ Sean McDermott breaks down return to defensive coordinator duties

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is happy to no longer just be that.

McDermott has taken over duties as defensive coordinator following the departure of Leslie Frazier earlier this offseason. He adds that to his previous job as the team’s head coach as well. But wearing two hats is something he’s enjoying.

“I love it, honestly,” McDermott said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “It feels good to be back with the guys. As a head coach, we coach but we don’t coach. A lot of the time is spent on things outside of coaching. It feels really good to be back in the weeds.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

For more from McDermott on his new job description, see the attached clip from the show below:

"I'm having a ton of fun being the DC again.. It feels good to be back in the weeds with the defense and the staff" ~ Sean McDermott#PMSLive #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/AyxDdL7Wni — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 24, 2023

Related

Oddsmakers: Bills are longshot to trade for DeAndre Hopkins WATCH: Bills' Brandon Beane reveals more on 2023 NFL draft Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy raves about new Bills OL Connor McGovern

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire