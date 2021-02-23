Breaking News:

Tiger Woods hospitalized after single-car accident in Los Angeles area

Bills’ Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane to participate in NFL’s Women’s Careers in Football Forum

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will again be among featured speakers at the fifth annual Women’s Careers in Football forum, sponsored by the NFL.

The Bills have been part of the forefront of providing women opportunities in roles traditionally reserved for men in the league. Starting at the top, the Bills’ co-owner Kim Pegula highlights that list. Pegula will not speak at the event this year, but has in the past.

Along with Pegula’s front office guidance, the Bills also hired Kathryn Smith during Rex Ryan’s tenure as head coach. Smith was the NFL’s first full-time female assistant coach in league history in 2016 (special teams quality control coach).

From the NFL’s press release:

The NFL will host the fifth annual Women’s Careers in Football Forum virtually Feb. 24-25 as part of its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Forum will connect 40 women, 75% of whom are women of color, with leaders in professional football to help those women network and build relationships in the areas of coaching, scouting and football operations.

This year’s conference will be held online only due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Related

PFF pegs Kevin Pierre-Louis as free agent target for Bills

ESPN bold predictions includes Matt Milano leaving Bills

The Athletic predicts J.J. Watt signs with Bills

Bills LB Matt Milano likely to test free agency (report)

Recommended Stories

  • Alvin Kamara: Drew Brees taking his time to make best decision for him

    On a February 3 appearance on PFT Live, Saints head coach Sean Payton said that he expected quarterback Drew Brees to make an announcement about his plans for the 2021 season in “the next week, week-and-a-half.” We’re closing in on three weeks since that appearance and there’s been no word from Brees about his plans. [more]

  • Bills unlikely to use franchise or transition tag

    Buffalo Bills unlikely to use franchise on any player in 2021 including LB Matt Milano.

  • Raiders select Miami DE Gregory Rousseau in latest mock draft at The Athletic

    Raiders select Miami DE Gregory Rousseau in latest mock draft at The Athletic

  • J.J. Watt taking his time: ‘You’re gonna have to give me a second’

    Free agent DE J.J. Watt says he is going to take his time making free agency decision | Buffalo Bills.

  • NASCAR Power Rankings: Daytona road course shakes up top 10

    There's a new No. 1 in this week's rankings after the Cup race at the Daytona International Speedway road course.

  • Crystal Dunn had a ridiculous, goal-saving slide tackle to keep the USWNT ahead in its match against Brazil

    Crystal Dunn chased down Brazil's Ludmila and jumped in to cleanly block her shot, a feat even more remarkable given that Dunn is naturally a forward.

  • NFL teams can now use franchise tag but should the Ravens?

    The Baltimore Ravens can officially use the franchise tag now but should they do it for either Matthew Judon or Yannick Ngakoue?

  • Lakers rumored to pursue DeMarcus Cousins, even if it’s not a good fit

    Because the Lakers are hard-capped, they essentially get one shot to upgrade the roster. Do they use that shot on Cousins?

  • Disney, NFL have a gap of more than $1 billion per year in their initial positions

    As the NFL works toward extending all TV deals for another 10 years, the network with which the league must do the must work is ESPN. Disney, the parent company of ESPN and ABC, has balked at the NFL’s demands. According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the NFL initially asked for $3.5 billion [more]

  • Chris Spielman: I’ve always had a great admiration for Jared Goff

    While trades are routinely agreed to in this time of year, individuals associated with the teams cannot talk about them until they’re official when the new league year begins. But everyone knows quarterback Jared Goff is heading to Detroit as part of the deal to send Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles. Goff is expected to [more]

  • Texas Republican hypocrisy over federal aid is nothing new – ask Flyin' Ted Cruz

    After Hurricane Sandy, the senator opposed relief for New York and New Jersey. It’s one rule for Texas, another for the rest of usRobert Reich: Texas freeze shows chilling truth about the rich Ted Cruz speaks on Capitol Hill. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images Texas has been hit by a disaster of its own making and its Republican office holders expect the rest of the US to pay to clean up the mess. To quote Dana Bash of CNN questioning Michael McCaul, a veteran GOP congressman, on Sunday: “That’s kind of rich, don’t you think?” For all of their bravado and anti-government rhetoric, in the aftermath of calamities like last week’s deep freeze Lone Star Republicans make a habit of passing the plate. Their suffering is ours too. But when the shoe is on the other foot, they begrudge kindness to others. Said differently, Ted Cruz is merely a grotesque illustration, not an exception. Take a walk down memory lane. In October 2012, Hurricane Sandy hammered New York and New Jersey. As the north-east reeled, Texas Republicans stood back, treating the region as if it were another country. As if the civil war had not ended. After the turn of the year, Cruz, his fellow senator John Cornyn and 23 of two dozen Texas Republicans in the House gave a thumbs down to Sandy aid. Less reflexively hostile heads prevailed. The relief bill cleared Congress. But the GOP’s Texans had left their mark. Peter King, then a Republican representative from Long Island, understood malice and stupidity when he saw it. He called for a halt to donations to Republicans who opposed rescuing sister states. “These Republicans have no problem finding New York when they’re out raising millions of dollars,” King said. “What they did last night was put a knife in the back of New Yorkers and New Jerseyans. It was an absolute disgrace.” Ted Cruz is nothing if not performative, ever Janus-faced But Cruz in particular is nothing if not performative, ever Janus-faced. After Hurricane Harvey slammed Houston in 2017, he offered this explanation for his vote four years earlier: Sandy relief had become “a $50bn bill that was filled with unrelated pork”. Cruz also intoned: “What I said then and still believe now is that it’s not right for politicians to exploit a disaster when people are hurting to pay for their own political wishlist.” Other than possibly Cruz’s long-suffering wife, it is unclear whether anyone believed Flyin’ Ted even then. Cruz may have flown home alone, leaving his family in Cancún, but he is not alone among Texas Republicans in hating Blue America. He is just the most notorious. Unlike congressman Louie Gohmert, Cruz went to Princeton and Harvard. He should and likely does know better. In 2019, as part of Donald Trump’s overhaul of the tax laws, Kevin Brady, a Texan then chair of the House ways and means committee, virtually eliminated the deductibility of state and local taxes from federal tax returns, in order to pay for an upper-bracket and corporate giveaway. New York and New Jersey are still feeling the bite. Under Trump, the economy failed to pass 3% growth annually and a much-touted manufacturing renaissance failed to appear. Covid made a bad situation worse. And now, lo and behold, Texas is forced, cap in hand, to pucker up to a Democratic House, Senate and White House. Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader and a native of Brooklyn, must be suppressing a smile. To be sure, the federal government and Congress must help Texas. No ifs, ands or buts. Joe Biden is treating the state a whole lot better than Trump did Puerto Rico. That’s a good thing. Innocent lives have been lost and upended in the name of retrograde ideology masked as policy. Real people, families and business have been destroyed. Climate change denial comes with a high human cost. Standing apart from the national electric grid isn’t independence. It is a death wish by another name. Confederacy 2.0. Alexander Stephens, vice-president of the breakaway states, summed up this attitude in 1861: “If Charleston harbor needs improvement, let the commerce of Charleston bear the burden. If the mouth of the Savannah River has to be cleared out, let the sea-going navigation which is benefited by it, bear the burden.” Sounds familiar? Other than when it came to repelling Abraham Lincoln, the Confederacy was not a mutual assistance pact. Before this latest manmade debacle, Republicans were dreaming of drowning government in a bathtub. Hopefully, in Texas that may change.

  • Reports: Rockets to waive DeMarcus Cousins

    DeMarcus Cousins is soon to be a free agent as the Houston Rockets prepare to waive the center as early as Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Cousins is Houston's leading rebounder (7.6 per game) and is averaging a career-low 9.6 points. The Rockets intend to return to a "small ball" lineup with Christian Wood coming back from an ankle injury.

  • Watch Amanda Nunes demolish Ronda Rousey ahead of UFC 259

    UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defended her belt and took down one of the biggest names in UFC history when she finished Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 back in 2016. Now a two-division champion, Nunes will put her featherweight title on the line Against Megan Anderson at UFC 259 on Saturday, March 6. Watch Nunes's destruction of Rousey at UFC 207 ahead of her bout with Anderson at UFC 259. (Video courtesy of UFC) TRENIDNG > Watch Israel Adesanya destroy Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 259 Recount Amanda Nunes's win over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Naomi Osaka's 'odd' dream for biggest achievement showcased vs. Serena Williams

    Is it all that odd, Naomi?

  • Derrick Lewis pulls out wild KO to beat Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19

    "The Black Beast" now has 12 career KOs, tied for the most in UFC history.

  • Wildest NFL rumors we want to believe: Riding the QB carousel

    The NFL rumor mill is picking up. With trade winds blowing and the start of free agency less than a month away, our experts reveal the offseason chatter they want to believe.

  • Russell Wilson's price tag revealed as more NFL teams show interest in Seahawks QB

    How much is Russell Wilson really worth in a trade?

  • 400-pound PRIDE alum Zuluzinho floors opponent at buzzer, celebrates too soon, loses fight

    At age 42, Zuluzinho showed he can still pack a punch and nearly pulled off an upset.

  • DeMarcus Cousins released by Rockets; is he a fit for Boston?

    DMC is free, but would he be a good fit for the Celtics?

  • Bryce Harper arrives at Phillies spring training with Phanatic bat, Clearwooder shirt

    Bryce Harper is in the house.