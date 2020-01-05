Bills' Sean McDermott: Josh Allen 'tried to do too much' vs. Texans

The Buffalo Bills made their second playoff appearance in the last three years on Saturday, but lost in overtime to the Houston Texans.

Second-year quarterback Josh Allen wasn’t stellar, but he fought until the end of the game.

His coach, however, wasn’t exactly complimentary after the loss.

‘Tried to do a little too much’

The Bills were up 16-0 in the third quarter, and as the Texans came back, Allen was trying whatever he could, converting twice on third-and-10 in the final minute of regulation. At one point, he scrambled and then tried to lateral the ball to tight end Dawson Knox, who wasn’t expecting the ball, and batted it out of bounds to prevent a turnover.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen "tried to do too much" according to coach Sean McDermott. (AP/Michael Wyke)

Teammate Steve Hauschka would later make a 47-yard field goal to force overtime.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of Allen on that scramble play, “Just tried to do too much, trying to do too much and getting a little bit maybe extreme with what he felt like we needed at the time, the one lateral on their sideline and whatever it was there. Overall we just didn't make enough plays.”

Allen was 24-for-46 for 264 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions; he added a team-high 92 rushing yards. He also had two fumbles, one lost on a strip-sack early in the fourth quarter.

‘Whatever it took’

While the loss will be a learning experience for Allen and the Bills, Allen acknowledged that he took some chances that maybe he shouldn’t have, like the ball he threw up for fullback Patrick DiMarco in overtime.

“I was trying to make a play for the team. Whatever it took,” Allen said. “There were some plays I wish I had back and some plays I wouldn't take back.

“Every loss is personal and if I can go out there and execute differently, hindsight's 20-20, but there were some things that we should have hit on I put that on my shoulders, especially with how well our defense played today. Teams go how their quarterbacks usually go and I got to be better for this team.”

