The Bills went for it on fourth down on their opening drive, and it paid off in a big way.

Buffalo scored a touchdown on a fourth-and-2 pass from Josh Allen to Isaiah McKenzie, giving the Bills an early 7-0 lead over the Patriots.

Controversies over coaches going for it on fourth down have been a major talking point of this NFL season, as coaches are buying more and more into the analytics models that show going for it on fourth down is often superior to kicking. Bills coach Sean McDermott made the analytically correct choice today, and it helped.

Now the Patriots will see if they can answer in a huge game in the AFC East.

Bills score touchdown on fourth down to cap first drive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk