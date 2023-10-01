Bills score final 17 points of half, lead Dolphins 31-14

The Bills and Dolphins traded touchdowns over the first four possessions of Sunday's game in Buffalo, but the Bills put an end to that in the second quarter.

After an 11-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs put them up 21-14, the Bills defense forced three punts and a fumble in the second quarter and the offense put up 10 more points to stretch their lead to 31-14 at the break.

Diggs was responsible for six more of those points as he shrugged off illegal contact by Dolphins corner Kader Kohou and sprinted 55 yards for his second touchdown of the afternoon. Diggs has five catches for 107 yards overall and Josh Allen is 14-of-17 for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane scored both of the team's touchdowns as they rolled up 147 yards on their first 14 plays from scrimmage. They had just 25 yards over their final four drives, however, and they'll need to adjust if they're going to find a way to get back into this game over the final 30 minutes.

It won't help that left tackle Terron Armstead left the game with a knee injury. The Bills also lost cornerback Christian Benford to a shoulder injury.