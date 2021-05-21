Bills schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Bills will begin the season at home vs. the Steelers. Keep reading to see the Bills’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
Bills 2020 record: 13-3
Head coach: Sean McDermott
Key players: Josh Allen (QB), Stefon Diggs (WR), Zack Moss (RB), Devin Singletary (RB)
Bills schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/12 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/19 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox
Week 3: 9/26 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox
Week 4: 10/3 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/10 at Chiefs, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 6: 10/18 at Titans, 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: 10/31 vs. Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/7 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/14 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/21 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/25 at Saints, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 13: 12/6 vs. Patriots, 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 14: 12/12 at Buccaneers, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 15: vs. Panthers, Date, time, and TV TBD
Week 16: 12/26 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
Week 17: 1/2, vs. Falcons, Fox
Week 18: 1/9, vs. Jets, 1 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 5 at Chiefs, Week 12 at Saints
Monday Night Football: Week 6 at Titans, Week 13 vs. Patriots
Thursday Night Football: Week 12 at Saints
Thanksgiving NFL game: Week 12 at Saints
