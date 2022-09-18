What Bills are saying about Titans ahead of Week 2 matchup

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills will square off for the fifth time in five years when they meet at Highmark Stadium on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2.

One of the more interesting storylines for this week is the Titans facing their old buddy, guard Rodger Saffold, who is now playing for the Bills after Tennessee released him earlier this offseason.

Saffold says he’s motivated for this game, but not because of revenge.

“You never want to go down the road that I kind of had to go to,” Saffold said to One Bills Live. “There’s tough decisions for every team, so I never take any of that personally.”

“Because I have so much respect for their guys, because I know the identity of the team, because I know how these guys play – that’s all the motivation I need,” Saffold added.

Now, a look at what else the Bills are saying about the Titans going into Week 2.

HC Sean McDermott on RB Derrick Henry, QB Ryan Tannehill

Bills coach Sean McDermott on #Titans: Their ability to run the football. Henry has a special ability to do that. It really is once in a lifetime. I haven't seen anything like that in my coaching lifetime. You have to be mindful of that in your approach when facing him. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 17, 2022

LG Rodger Saffold on Titans rising to the occasion

“I hate to say this: But when… [the Titans are] supposed to win, they usually have trouble,” Saffold explained. “But when they’re challenged with a really, really good team, they bring out their best ball.”

“I’m not expecting to see kind of the mishaps that happened last game,” he continued. “I expect to see the best shot that they have to offer, and we need to nullify that and nullify it early.”

QB Josh Allen on Titans' defense

Josh Allen on some of the challenges the #Titans present: They’re disciplined and their defense throws so some many looks at you. #Bills #BillsMafia @Batavia_Daily pic.twitter.com/JYaoDU5Qmf — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) September 14, 2022

Allen on Titans' safeties

Josh Allen on Titans defense: says their safeties are a terrific duo and they disguise things very well. Said he has to do a better job this game (vs last year against them) of getting his eyes in the right place. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) September 14, 2022

DE Von Miller on the Titans

Von Miller says the Titans roster is full of tough guys and it starts with their head coach #Bills — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) September 14, 2022

Miller on Henry

Von Miller says he is the same size as #Titans running back Derrick Henry and also says he has a better 40 time. Says he is living his running back dreams through Henry. #Bills #BillsMafia @Batavia_Daily pic.twitter.com/tB4FukNh5C — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) September 14, 2022

DC Leslie Frazier on Henry

Leslie Frazier on Derrick Henry, "He's an outstanding back. Capable of breaking a long run at any moment." #Bills #Titans — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 13, 2022

