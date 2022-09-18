What Bills are saying about Titans ahead of Week 2 matchup

Mike Moraitis
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills will square off for the fifth time in five years when they meet at Highmark Stadium on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2.

One of the more interesting storylines for this week is the Titans facing their old buddy, guard Rodger Saffold, who is now playing for the Bills after Tennessee released him earlier this offseason.

Saffold says he’s motivated for this game, but not because of revenge.

“You never want to go down the road that I kind of had to go to,” Saffold said to One Bills Live. “There’s tough decisions for every team, so I never take any of that personally.”

“Because I have so much respect for their guys, because I know the identity of the team, because I know how these guys play – that’s all the motivation I need,” Saffold added.

Now, a look at what else the Bills are saying about the Titans going into Week 2.

HC Sean McDermott on RB Derrick Henry, QB Ryan Tannehill

LG Rodger Saffold on Titans rising to the occasion

“I hate to say this: But when… [the Titans are] supposed to win, they usually have trouble,” Saffold explained. “But when they’re challenged with a really, really good team, they bring out their best ball.”

“I’m not expecting to see kind of the mishaps that happened last game,” he continued. “I expect to see the best shot that they have to offer, and we need to nullify that and nullify it early.”

QB Josh Allen on Titans' defense

Allen on Titans' safeties

DE Von Miller on the Titans

Miller on Henry

DC Leslie Frazier on Henry

