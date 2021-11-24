Bills at Saints: How to watch, listen and stream

The Buffalo Bills (6-4) continue their 2021 NFL season in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) in a Thanksgiving Day extravaganza.

Here is everything you need to know about the game and how to watch, listen or stream it live:

Game information:

Teams: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

Date: Thursday, Nov. 25

Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. EST

Kickoff weather: Dome stadium

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

Television Broadcast crew (NBC): Mike Tirico, Drew Brees & Michele Tafoya

Broadcast coverage area (Bills at Saints in blue):

Streaming: fuboTV (try it free).

Radio: Buffalo Bills radio network

