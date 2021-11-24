Bills at Saints: How to watch, listen and stream
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Buffalo Bills (6-4) continue their 2021 NFL season in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) in a Thanksgiving Day extravaganza.
Here is everything you need to know about the game and how to watch, listen or stream it live:
Game information:
Teams: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
Date: Thursday, Nov. 25
Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. EST
Kickoff weather: Dome stadium
Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)
Television Broadcast crew (NBC): Mike Tirico, Drew Brees & Michele Tafoya
Broadcast coverage area (Bills at Saints in blue):
Streaming: fuboTV (try it free).
Radio: Buffalo Bills radio network
Related
Bills at Saints: Tuesday injury reports
Bills designated Marquez Stevenson to return from injured reserve
Bills-Panthers game in Week 15 has time locked in