Bills at Saints: Tuesday injury reports
Here are the full Tuesday injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints ahead of their Week 12 meeting on Thanksgiving Day:
Buffalo Bills (6-4)
Did not practice
N/A
Limited participation
WR Cole Beasley (ribs)
Full practice
LB Tremaine Edmunds
Notes:
Edmunds has missed the Bills’ past two games while Beasley has played through injury. … As of Tuesday, DT Star Lotulelei and OL Spencer Brown also remain on the team’s Reserve/ COVID-19 list.
New Orleans Saints (5-5)
Did not practice
RB Alvin Kamara (knee)
OL Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)
RB Mark Ingram (knee)
Limited participation
OL Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder)
Full practice
QB/TE Taysom Hill (foot)
RB Ty Montgomery (hand)
QB Trevor Siemian (hand)
Notes:
Kamara, Ramczyk, Davenport are all starting players for the Saints. … Armstead did not play in Week 11 vs. the Eagles. … Siemian is the Saints’ starting QB. .. The Saints placed starting TE Adam Trautman on injured reserve. … Ingram was downgraded from limited to DNP on Tuesday.
*** Both lists are estimated practice statuses from Tuesday as both teams did not have full practices.
