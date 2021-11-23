Bills at Saints: Tuesday injury reports

Here are the full Tuesday injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints ahead of their Week 12 meeting on Thanksgiving Day:

Buffalo Bills (6-4)

Did not practice

N/A

Limited participation

WR Cole Beasley (ribs)

Full practice

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Notes:

Edmunds has missed the Bills’ past two games while Beasley has played through injury. … As of Tuesday, DT Star Lotulelei and OL Spencer Brown also remain on the team’s Reserve/ COVID-19 list.

New Orleans Saints (5-5)

Did not practice

Limited participation

OL Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder)

Full practice

QB/TE Taysom Hill (foot)

RB Ty Montgomery (hand)

QB Trevor Siemian (hand)

Notes:

Kamara, Ramczyk, Davenport are all starting players for the Saints. … Armstead did not play in Week 11 vs. the Eagles. … Siemian is the Saints’ starting QB. .. The Saints placed starting TE Adam Trautman on injured reserve. … Ingram was downgraded from limited to DNP on Tuesday.

*** Both lists are estimated practice statuses from Tuesday as both teams did not have full practices.

