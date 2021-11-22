Bills at Saints: Monday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints ahead of their Week 12 meeting on Thanksgiving Day:
Buffalo Bills (6-4)
Did not practice
N/A
Limited participation
WR Cole Beasley (ribs)
Full practice
LB Tremaine Edmunds
Notes:
Edmunds has missed the Bills’ past two games while Beasley has played through injury. … As of Monday DT Star Lotulelei and OL Spencer Brown also remain on the team’s Reserve/ COVID-19 list.
New Orleans Saints (5-5)
Did not practice
RB Alvin Kamara (knee)
OL Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
TE Adam Trautman (knee)
DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)
OL Landon Young (foot)
Limited participation
RB Mark Ingram (knee)
OL Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder)
RB Ty Montgomery (hand)
Full practice
QB/TE Taysom Hill (foot)
QB Trevor Siemian (hand)
Notes:
Kamara, Ramczyk, Davenport are all starting players for the Saints. … Trautman will reportedly miss Week 12 vs. the Bills. … Armstead did not play in Week 11 vs. the Eagles. … Siemian is the Saints starting QB.
*** Both lists are estimated practice statuses from Monday as both teams did not have full practices.
