Bills, Saints had NFL-high four of their cuts claimed on waivers
One way to measure how deep a team’s training camp roster was is to look at how many players from that roster ended up on another team’s 53-man roster after final cuts.
By that measure, the Saints and Bills had the best depth in camp.
Buffalo and New Orleans each had four of their roster cuts yesterday claimed by other teams on waivers today. That was the most in the league.
A total of 22 teams cut at least one player yesterday who was claimed by another team today. Here’s a look at each team that had players it cut land on other rosters:
ATLANTA
Garrison Smith (to Cardinals)
Emmanuel Ellerbee (to Chargers)
ARIZONA
Tavierre Thomas (to Browns)
BALTIMORE
Carl Davis (to Browns)
Andrew Donnal (to Lions)
BUFFALO
Ike Boettger (to Chiefs)
Kaelin Clay (to Giants)
Tanner Vallejo (to Browns)
Adam Redmond (to Cowboys)
CAROLINA
Blaine Clausell (to Cardinals)
CINCINNATI
Justin Murray (to Raiders)
CLEVELAND
Simeon Thomas (to Seahwaks)
Michael Jordan (to Giants)
HOUSTON
Ibraheim Campbell (to Cowboys)
Dee Virgin (to Lions)
Corey Moore (to Colts)
INDIANAPOLIS
Jeremy Vujnovich (to Cardinals)
KANSAS CITY
T.Y. McGill (to Chargers)
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Spencer Pulley (to Giants)
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Aaron Neary (to Browns)
MIAMI
Gregory Howell (to Texans)
MINNESOTA
Ifeadi Odenigbo (to Browns)
NEW ENGLAND
Corey Bojorquez (to Bills)
Ryan Lewis (to Bills)
A.J. Moore (to Texans)
NEW ORLEANS
Tanner McEvoy (to Dolphins)
Kamrin Moore (to Giants)
Al-Quadin Muhammad (to Colts)
Natrell Jamerson (to Texans)
NEW YORK JETS
Chad Hansen (to Patriots)
OAKLAND
Mario Edwards (to Giants)
Antonio Hamilton (to Giants)
Jordan Simmons (to Seahawks)
PITTSBURGH
Matt Wile (to Vikings)
SEATTLE
D.J. Alexander (to Eagles)
Amara Darboh (to Patriots)
TENNESSEE
Luke Falk (to Dolphins)
WASHINGTON
Kevin Hogan (to Broncos)
T.J. Clemmings (to Raiders)