Bills at Saints: Final injury reports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints ahead of their Week 12 meeting on Thanksgiving Day:

Buffalo Bills (6-4)

Out

  • N/A

Questionable

  • N/A

Will play

Notes:

As of Wednesday, DT Star Lotulelei and OL Spencer Brown also remain on the team’s Reserve/ COVID-19 list.

New Orleans Saints (5-5)

Out

Questionable

Will play

Notes:

Kamara, Ramczyk, Davenport are all starting players for the Saints. … Armstead did not play in Week 11 vs. the Eagles. … Siemian is the Saints’ starting QB. .. The Saints placed starting TE Adam Trautman on injured reserve.

Related

Sean McDermott remains confident in Isaiah McKenzie after brutal turnover

The Patriots trolled the Bills during their loss to the Colts

Bills' Josh Allen: 'We're not hitting the panic button'

Recommended Stories