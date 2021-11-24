Bills at Saints: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints ahead of their Week 12 meeting on Thanksgiving Day:
Buffalo Bills (6-4)
Out
N/A
Questionable
N/A
Will play
LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamtring)
WR Cole Beasley (ribs)
Notes:
As of Wednesday, DT Star Lotulelei and OL Spencer Brown also remain on the team’s Reserve/ COVID-19 list.
New Orleans Saints (5-5)
Out
RB Alvin Kamara (knee)
OL Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)
Questionable
OL Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder)
RB Mark Ingram (knee)
Will play
QB/TE Taysom Hill (foot)
RB Ty Montgomery (hand)
QB Trevor Siemian (hand)
Notes:
Kamara, Ramczyk, Davenport are all starting players for the Saints. … Armstead did not play in Week 11 vs. the Eagles. … Siemian is the Saints’ starting QB. .. The Saints placed starting TE Adam Trautman on injured reserve.
