Bills at Saints: 7 things to watch for during Week 12’s game

The Buffalo Bills will look to bounce back in their Week 12 game. The Bills (6-4) visit the New Orleans Saints (5-5) after losing to the Indianapolis Colts, 41-15.

Once this Thanksgiving battle gets going, there will a few particular things to keep in mind throughout it.

With that, here are seven things to watch for during Week 12’s Bills-Saints matchup:

Can Bills bounce back vs. strong secondary?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Bills offense struggled last week against the Colts but we know one thing is for sure: The plan will mostly remain the same. Even if Buffalo does run the ball more, it won’t be much. Quarterback Josh Allen will be the focal point throwing the ball.

He had an off game a week ago.

So with Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs leading the way, how do the Bills preform against this top-tier pass defense the Saints have? Can they bounce back?

Diggs has been hot, but the rest of the gang has not.

Both backfields

Buffalo Bills’ Matt Breida. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Big question marks can be found in the backfields for both teams this week.

For the Saints, it’s all about health. Top running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram have missed practice time leading up to Thursday. If both can’t go, that will be good news for Buffalo’s defense, who were beaten up vs. Colts rusher Jonathan Taylor on Sunday.

The Bills have three healthy backs in Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Matt Breida. But who will take the bulk of the load? That we don’t know.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said Breida has earned more touches on Wednesday.

Both offensive lines

Buffalo Bills guard Cody Ford. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Helping out those rushers on both sides will be some beaten up offensive lines.

In the case of the Bills, it’s well known that they’ve struggled without Jon Feliciano (injured reserve) and rookie Spencer Brown (COVID) in recent weeks. Both of their statuses will remain up in the air until game time.

For the Saints, their line has been beaten up quite a bit this season. Among those currently on their latest injury reports are left tackle Terron Armstead (limited) and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (did not practice).

Whichever one of these O-lines can rise to the occasion will likely see their team win.

Does anyone come off the COVID list?

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Bills have defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, and as referenced, Brown, on their Reserve/COVID-19 list still.

Lotulelei could return as his 10-day unvaccinated window will come to an end before the game. In terms of the rookie, if he’s unvaxxed, Brown won’t be playing. It all depends on his status in that category now. If he is and has a couple of negative tests, Brown can go.

The Bills could have used both of them against Indy.

Will Marquez Stevenson make his debut?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquez Stevenson. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

In McDermott, you have a coach you always have to take with a grain of salt in Buffalo.

Earlier this week, McDermott did not count out rookie Marquez Stevenson making his NFL debut. He was designated to return from injured reserve on Monday.

But being activated off of injured reserve really is not much of a telling sign. It opens a 21-day window. The team now has that amount of time to place Stevenson on their 53-man roster or else he returns to their injured reserve list.

Technically, the Bills could bring him onto their roster… or McDermott could just be bluffing and Stevenson could stay there for a bit longer.

We shall see.

Who eats the the turkey legs?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

A timeless tradition. Kind of.

The MVP of the annual Thanksgiving Day games usually gets awarded with… a turkey leg.

Who is gonna be the lucky guy chowing down after this one?

Bills Mafia

Bills fans hold up a flag in the stands Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Bills fans usually travel well… but… a game in a cool location the team doesn’t often visit? On a holiday occasion? On prime-time football?

Say no more, the stands at the Superdome should have a nice chunk of red, white and blue in it.

