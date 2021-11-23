Bills at Saints: 7 storylines to follow in Week 12

It’s Wednesday (well, Tuesday, but it’s the start of new game week), so the Buffalo Bills are now turning their attention to their next opponent. This week, it’s a holiday contest once again.

After being smacked by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the Bills (6-4) get right back after it on Thanksgiving Day. Their opponent is the Saints (5-5) in New Orleans.

With that, here are seven storylines to follow as Week 12 approaches:

Short work week but the Bills know Thanksgiving

The two pretty obvious ones this week: The Bills are playing on a short week. How do that handle that? But they’re experienced at doing this game, specifically. Buffalo beat the Dallas Cowboys in this Thanksgiving holiday extravaganza a few years back.

Get ready to hear about both.

Redemption for the Bills

After a brutal loss to the Colts, the Bills are going to look to bounce back in New Orleans. They need it badly considering how embarrassing they looked against Indy. Buffalo players were already asked about this right after that loss.

But unfortunately for the Bills, the Saints want some redemption of their own. Their top-notch run defense was rolled over by the Philadelphia Eagles for 40 points on Sunday.

Watching their top rusher

Speaking of that loss to the Colts, running back Jonathan Taylor bowled the Bills with five scores. The Saints have an elite rusher of their own: Alvin Kamara.

However, he’s missed two games in a row with a knee injury. Kamara already missed Monday’s practice as well and if he can’t go, that’s great news for Buffalo’s run defense. Keep an eye on him.

Does anyone come off the COVID list?

The Bills have defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and offensive lineman Spencer Brown on their Reserve/COVID-19 list still.

Lotulelei could return as his 10-day unvaccinated window will come to an end before the game. In terms of the rookie, if he’s unvaxxed, Brown won’t be playing. It all depends on his status in that category now. If he is and has a couple of negative tests, Brown can go.

The Bills could have used both of them on Sunday.

Keeping pace with the Pats

The Bills are not playing the New England Patriots. However, Buffalo did lose their lead in the AFC East to them in Week 11.

Buffalo might say their locker room isn’t worried about the Pats… but everyone else in western New York will have a little worry about them if the Saints put together some good play. The Bills then will have to be composed.

Is Matt Breida rewarded again?

Another game… another solid outing for running back Matt Breida. After showcasing his skills, he was rewarded by outsnapping Zack Moss in Buffalo’s backfield vs. the Colts.

Against the Saints, could Breida even be the lead back? Regardless of who is the No. 1, Buffalo’s offensive line has to help their backs out much more.

Allen hasn't been a MVP

Things were not all on quarterback Josh Allen against the Colts. But he did not play very well himself. The big issue was Allen turning the ball over twice and nearly a third time.

The Bills might put too much pressure on the guy, but it’s as true as ever: Buffalo goes where Allen takes them. How does he handle needing such a big bounce back on primetime?

