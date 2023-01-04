Bills S Damar Hamlin reportedly showing 'positive readings,' team to have meetings and walkthrough

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but it appears there's some positive news on the horizon.

Hamlin showed "promising readings" overnight, according to friend of the family Jordon Rooney.

Just chatted with Damar Hamlin’s family friend @jordonr.



Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning. Jordon couldn’t go into specifics, but progress appears to be made. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 4, 2023

Rooney, who released an official update on behalf of the Hamlin family on Tuesday, also sought to clarify some incorrect information that recently came out. Hamlin's uncle spoke to CNN yesterday and said that Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice: once on the field and once at the hospital. But according to Rooney, via ESPN's Coley Harvey, Hamlin's heart stopped once on the field at Paycor Stadium, and nowhere else.

Jordon also clarified (on behalf of the family) that there may have been some miscommunications in terms of the number of times Damar Hamlin was resuscitated. There was only one instance at Paycor Stadium. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 4, 2023

Rooney was also careful to note that Hamlin has a long way to go in his recovery.

Want to be sure I reiterate that although a small, hopeful step appears to have been made, Jordon did mention that Damar still has a long way to go in his recovery. But the family’s optimism remains high and steady as it’s been throughout all of this. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 4, 2023

Harvey also dropped a tidbit from a longer interview he did with Rooney. Hamlin's father, Mario, wants all criticism of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins to stop.

Will have much more on @espn throughout the morning/day. (We recorded an interview) But two other comments to look for from him: Damar’s father is among those calling for any criticisms of Bengals WR Tee Higgins (who was part of the play Damar was injured on) to STOP. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 4, 2023

Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's Bills-Bengals game after taking a hit from Higgins square in the chest while trying to tackle him. He went into cardiac arrest and medical personnel had to restart his heart on the field. They also gave him CPR for almost 10 minutes before he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Bills to have walkthrough, not ready to talk with media

A number of teams decided to adjust their schedules on Tuesday in light of Hamlin's situation and cancel or postpone their media availability. But the Bills are dealing with a much bigger disruption in their normal weekly routine. According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Bills didn't get back to Buffalo until 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and only came to the facility later in the day to get information.

The organization is inching back toward its regular routine, though. They announced on Wednesday that they will be holding player meetings and a walkthrough, but will not yet speak to the media.

The Bills will hold meetings and a walk-through today. The team will not have any media availability today. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 4, 2023

Bills players will likely speak to the media soon, but they shouldn't do it until they're fully ready. They watched their teammate and brother have his heart restarted with a portable defibrillator in the middle of the game before he received CPR for nearly 10 minutes so he could stay alive. And they still have a game to prep for that takes place in just a few days. Of all the Bills' concerns right now, speaking to the media shouldn't be high on the list.