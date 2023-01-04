Bills S Damar Hamlin reportedly showing 'positive readings,' team to have meetings and walkthrough

Liz Roscher
·4 min read

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but it appears there's some positive news on the horizon.

Hamlin showed "promising readings" overnight, according to friend of the family Jordon Rooney.

Rooney, who released an official update on behalf of the Hamlin family on Tuesday, also sought to clarify some incorrect information that recently came out. Hamlin's uncle spoke to CNN yesterday and said that Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice: once on the field and once at the hospital. But according to Rooney, via ESPN's Coley Harvey, Hamlin's heart stopped once on the field at Paycor Stadium, and nowhere else.

Rooney was also careful to note that Hamlin has a long way to go in his recovery.

Harvey also dropped a tidbit from a longer interview he did with Rooney. Hamlin's father, Mario, wants all criticism of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins to stop.

Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's Bills-Bengals game after taking a hit from Higgins square in the chest while trying to tackle him. He went into cardiac arrest and medical personnel had to restart his heart on the field. They also gave him CPR for almost 10 minutes before he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Bills to have walkthrough, not ready to talk with media

A number of teams decided to adjust their schedules on Tuesday in light of Hamlin's situation and cancel or postpone their media availability. But the Bills are dealing with a much bigger disruption in their normal weekly routine. According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Bills didn't get back to Buffalo until 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and only came to the facility later in the day to get information.

The organization is inching back toward its regular routine, though. They announced on Wednesday that they will be holding player meetings and a walkthrough, but will not yet speak to the media.

Bills players will likely speak to the media soon, but they shouldn't do it until they're fully ready. They watched their teammate and brother have his heart restarted with a portable defibrillator in the middle of the game before he received CPR for nearly 10 minutes so he could stay alive. And they still have a game to prep for that takes place in just a few days. Of all the Bills' concerns right now, speaking to the media shouldn't be high on the list.

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) signs autographs prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) signs autographs prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Recommended Stories