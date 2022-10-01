Bills’ Ryan Bates said he’s cleared protocol, will play vs. Ravens

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Ryan Bates said he’s good to go in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Bates suffered a concussion against the Miami Dolphins during his team’s 21-19 loss last weekend. Throughout this week, Bates has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

In fact, just prior to the start of Friday’s workout, the final one ahead of Buffalo’s next game in Baltimore, head coach Sean McDermott said Bates was still in the protocol.

But as the rules go, Bates had to attempt to practice as the final step to leave the concussion protocol. Evidently, that happened on Friday as McDermott spoke before practice while Bates did after.

Bates’ addition back into the lineup is a welcomed sign for the middle of Buffalo’s offensive line. While Bates will play, the status of center Mitch Morse is up in the air.

On the Bills’ final injury report for the week, Morse was listed as questionable due to an elbow injury.

Having one starting interior lineman on the field is a positive, at least.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire