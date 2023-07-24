Bills work out running backs after Nyheim Hines injury

The Bills aren't wasting any time trying to fill the hole on their roster created by running back Nyheim Hines' knee injury.

Monday brought word that Hines suffered what's expected to be a season-ending injury when someone riding a Jet Ski ran into him while Hines was sitting on his own watercraft. Hines is set to have surgery to repair the injury and the Bills took a look at some other backs on Monday.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that Darrynton Evans, Kylin Hill, and Abram Smith worked out for the team.

Evans was a 2020 third-round pick of the Titans, but only played six games with the team before moving on to the Bears last year. He played in six games for Chicago and has 30 carries for 125 yards for his career.

Hill had 11 carries for 31 yards while with the Panthers the last two years. Smith spent time with the Saints last year and played in the XFL earlier this year.