Bills running back McCoy vows he's playing against Packers FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. The more skepticism LeSean McCoy hears over whether he can maintain his production at the age of 30, the better the Buffalo Bills running back feels. McCoy is using the questions as motivation in preparing to open his 10th NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 when the Bills play at Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy vows he's playing at Green Bay on Sunday after missing one game with a rib cartilage injury.

McCoy made the announcement after saying he was able to run at full speed during practice Wednesday. McCoy has been sidelined since Bills center Ryan Groy fell on the left side of McCoy's chest in the third quarter of Buffalo's 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 16.

Coach Sean McDermott referred to McCoy as being day to day. The Bills' injury report listed McCoy as practicing on a limited basis.

Backup running back Marcus Murphy was limited in practice with a rib injury, and starting safety Micah Hyde was added to the report with an injury to his right toe. Tight end Charles Clay also made the list with injuries to his shoulder and hip.

The Bills are 1-2, and coming off a 27-6 win at Minnesota on Sunday.

